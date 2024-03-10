Coniston Water: Painstaking project brings iconic Bluebird K7 back home

It is arguably one of the most famous aircraft in the world, a machine which captured the imagination of the world and the spirit of the times.

Donald Campbell’s world-famous record-winning boat K7 was a global sensation long before social media had been conceived.

But it tragically crashed and sank to the bottom of Coniston water back in 1967, taking Campbell with it.

Gina Campbell with the restored Bluebird K7 before it takes to the water for the first time in more than 50 years off the Isle of Bute on the west coast of Scotland.

No-one expected to see the boat again. But the craft was eventually recovered and recreated.

And today, she will be returned to her spiritual home of Coniston.

After years of negotiation, it has been agreed that the boat will return to Coniston to be displayed in the Ruskin Museum, having been restored by Bill Smith and a team of volunteers based in Newcastle.

A team from the Ruskin Museum will travel to Bill Smith’s workshop in Hudson Street, North Shields, where the boat will be inspected and then transferred to a flatbed lorry for its journey to the museum.

Jeff Carroll, Vice Chairman of the Ruskin Museum Trustees, said: “It will be an emotional moment for all concerned.

“We are hoping that the removal from Mr Smith’s workshop which has been Bluebird’s home for the last 23 years, will be accomplished easily and quickly but the boat must be checked. We have to ensure that this priceless piece of Britain’s Heritage is properly stowed for its journey to Coniston.”

He added: “We thank Bill and The Bluebird Project volunteers for the restoration work that they have done and for passing it to the Ruskin Museum, where it will be displayed for all to see and where it will start the next stage of its journey.”

It is expected that lots of people will turn out to see the boat on its journey and that villagers in the Cumbrian village of Coniston will be out in force.

Welcoming the boat back to Coniston and to her new home will be Gina Campbell, Donald Campbell’s daughter.

The event brings back memories of the fateful day in 1967.

Campbell, died on January 4 1967 aged 45 when Bluebird flipped into the air and disintegrated as he attempted a new water speed record on Coniston Water.

In 2001 Campbell’s body, with his race suit intact, and the wreckage of Bluebird were recovered from the depths of the lake and he was buried later that year in Coniston.

Campbell’s family gave Bluebird as a gift to the Ruskin Museum in the village which Gina, has described as his “spiritual home”.

However, the motorboat has been at the centre of a dispute involving North Shields-based engineer Bill Smith who recovered the wreckage.

Mr Smith and his team of volunteers at the Bluebird Project have been restoring the hydroplane in the hope of a homecoming return at speed on Coniston Water.

In August 2018, Bluebird – fitted with a new jet engine – hit speeds of around 150mph during successful tests and crew training on Loch Fad on the Isle of Bute in Scotland.

Campbell broke eight world speed records on water and on land in the 1950s and 1960s.