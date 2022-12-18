Cost of living crisis: Beloved swimming pool speaks of fears after bills could soar £20,000

The manager of a swimming pool, at the heart of a community for nearly 30 years, has spoken of his fears after his energy bills were set to spike up to £20,000 a month.

It comes as several swimming pools and leisure centres in West Yorkshire announced closures for the winter months due to energy costs.

Tadcaster Swimming Pool has been community-run since its construction in 1994 and does not receive any local or central government funding.

The pool, a registered charity, welcomes thousands of swimmers each year, but its future is now under threat after energy price rises.

Chris Porter, facilities manager at the pool, shared a copy of the latest energy bill, which showed electricity costs have risen from £3,949 to £11,140 in just a month after the pool was forced to change suppliers.

The gas supplier for the pool also changes next year, and Mr Porter fears the new total bills per month will rise to more than £20,000.

While there are no imminent plans to close the pool, Mr Porter said difficult options are being looked at.

He said: “We’ve spent a lot of money to reduce our costs and bring energy consumption onsite down.

“But now we’ve got to find an extra £7000 a month, and we’ve had to pass that on to the customer in terms of swimming lesson costs and hire fees. There’s two other challenges. At the moment, businesses are receiving government support with a reduction in energy costs – ours is worth about £2,000.

“But that is only until March 31, and swimming pools might not be included beyond that as they’re not seen as essential services.

“If we were to pass more costs on to customers, people wouldn’t come. They wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

Measures taken already to cut down on costs have included a new air handling system being installed, and the temperature of the pool being brought down overnight.

There are 14 staff working at the pool as well as some 80 volunteers.

Mr Porter has encouraged members of the community to sign a Swim England petition to ask for further Government support for swimming pools and leisure centres.

A spokesperson for the sporting body said: “These facilities are crucial parts of local communities.

“Not only are they the homes of our swimming, para-swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming clubs, they help to support the health and happiness of the country, saving the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds and they are where millions of people learn how to swim and be safe in the water.”

Three pools which are operating as part of Kirklees Active Leisure have been closed until at least March 2023.

Campaigners protesting against the closure of the leisure centre at Deighton are looking at launching a legal challenge.