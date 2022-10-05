Cost of living crisis: Brewer sets up warm bank for remote workers in Leeds tap room

Mark Costello, who owns Horsforth Brewery, said he had the idea after hearing from customers that they were worried about their heating bills.

As of this week, the tap room at the brewery can now host up to 20 workers, free of charge, who want to avoid heating their homes over the winter month.

Mr Costello, who lives in Horsforth, said on Twitter: “We are in a fixed deal until December next year, and have to keep the place warm anyway.

“It will be free of charge, but you will get absolutely no customer service other than being shown how to use the coffee machine and where the kettle and teabags are.

“The taproom is generally quiet enough to have calls, but when we’re canning it can be quite loud.”

The offer began on Tuesday, and two people have already taken up Mr Costello’s offer, he said.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Mr Costello said: “We’ve got space that we don’t need to make money out of.

“People have been thanking us, and we’ve got a couple of more people booked up for this week.

“Obviously energy bills have gone up, and people might not get triggered until they see their new bill.

“It’s an option for people who don’t want to go to the office or don’t have one - it could save them £10, £15 a day.”

Mr Costello said he is also feeling the impact of the crisis at the brewery.

“It’s a very worrying time for us at the moment. We’ve noticed that people are reigning it in a little bit. We don’t see them quite as often, people are maybe drinking a little bit less.

“I’m not worried about the brewery existing - but I am worried about how hard it’s going to be.

“Last year was such a bad year, and when Omicron hit we didn’t get the Christmas we needed.”