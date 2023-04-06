All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
33 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Cost-of-living crisis forcing some Leeds households to stop using the internet

The cost-of-living crisis is forcing some Leeds households to stop using the internet, it has emerged.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

Families are facing a stark choice between renewing a broadband contract and putting food on the table, local councillors were told on Monday.

With society increasingly reliant on the online world, there are concerns around the impact of rising digital poverty in some of Leeds’ poorer areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The issue was raised at a scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, during a debate about digital inclusion and access to technology in Leeds.

Most Popular
Cost-of-living crisis forcing some Leeds households to stop using the internetCost-of-living crisis forcing some Leeds households to stop using the internet
Cost-of-living crisis forcing some Leeds households to stop using the internet

Asked by one councillor if there was any evidence of families switching off their internet as a cost-saving measure, Amy Hearn, from the council’s digital inclusion team, said: “The answer to that is ‘yes’.

“We’ve seen that through our partners, especially those in the most economically deprived areas of the city.

“For a lot of people, it’s simply a choice between spending £20 (a month) on extending their wi-fi contract when it comes to an end, or putting food on the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s a real decision a lot of people are having to make.”

Councillors were told about the work of the national databank, which is supported by some of the leading mobile phone networks.

The scheme is effectively run like a food bank for mobile data, where those unable to afford internet access can benefit from someone else’s unused monthly data, which can be donated.

Ms Hearn added: “It’s not as good as having wi-fi, but it is something.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council set up a digital inclusion programme in 2015, in an effort to improve local people’s online access and skills.

In the eight years since, it’s become one of the “most successful, high-profile and well-respected” such schemes in the country, a report going before the council’s infrastructure and investment scrutiny committee said.

LeedsLeeds City CouncilCouncillors