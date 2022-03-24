Council apologises after tours of Flamborough Lighthouse are postponed

The 20-minute tours, which were due to start on March 26, offer stunning views of the coast to visitors who climb the 119 steps to the top.

The tours are operated as a partnership between Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Trinity House, and a spokesperson for East Riding Council said: “We apologise for the delayed reopening of the lighthouse for tours, and for any inconvenience caused.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lighthouse, built in 1806, acts as a waypoint for deep sea vessels and coastal traffic as well as marking Flamborough Head for vessels heading for the Humber, Scarborough and Bridlington.

Flamborough Lifeboat will not be opening this weekend Picture: Terry Carrott

The iconic building is one of 11 working lighthouses run by Trinity House which are also open to the public.

Trinity House owns and maintains 69 lighthouses, all of which are now unmanned.

Visitors should visit https://www.trinityhouse.co.uk/lighthouse-visitor-centres/flamborough-lighthouse-visitor-centre for the latest updates and also follow Sewerby Hall on Facebook

It is expected that the lighthouse will reopen for tours on 2/3 April.

Tours will operate every 30 minutes, in groups of up to 15 people, and there is no need to book in advance.