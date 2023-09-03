Council plans high thrills ropes course over one of country's biggest outdoor karting circuits
Hull Council got planning permission for the scheme in January and is now seeking bids from contractors to construct it on a budget of up to £240,000.
The council says it wants to widen the range of activities at Hull Karting on Poorhouse Lane, which has one of the largest purpose-built outdoor karting circuits in the country.
They’ve worked with a course designer to create the high ropes course with 20 poles, weaving its way round the race track and culminating in a 100m zip line.
The project is in Marfleet, one of the most deprived council wards in the country, and the council hopes it will provide a fun and exciting way to get people outdoors and involved in exercise.
There will also be opportunities for schools, youth groups, the voluntary sectors and businesses to come and use additional team building facilities.
Up to 12 jobs will be created.
Councillor Paul Drake-Davis said: “This is an exciting project and one which I look forward to seeing develop.
“Not only will it provide employment opportunities in an area of the city where it is needed, but also an additional resource for families, young people and schools to have fun and an adventure.”