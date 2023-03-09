Council refuses plan to convert electrical substation in Green Belt near Yorkshire mill village into a home

Plans to turn a former electricity substation in the Green Belt into a house have been refused by Bradford Council.

The proposals would have seen the brick structure, on Pot Oven Lane in Denholme near Bingley, a village predominantly built by the mill-owning Foster family in the 19th century, altered and extended to create a one bedroom bungalow.

Although Green Belt housing is usually frowned upon, the application, by M Hall, argues that it will be re-using an existing building, not constructing a new one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the development, and landscaping of the surrounding land, would improve the site’s appearance.

Denholme, near Bingley

Although the proposed house would be larger than the substation, the application points out that a horse box is also located next to the structure, and this would be removed as part of this development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planners said the presence of this horse box should be given little weight in assessing the current site.

They said: “It is to be removed, but as it clearly cannot be described as being of substantial or permanent construction it cannot be factored into the assessment when calculating the relative footprint/mass of the proposals.

“To do so would be ludicrous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application site