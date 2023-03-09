News you can trust since 1754
Council refuses plan to convert electrical substation in Green Belt near Yorkshire mill village into a home

Plans to turn a former electricity substation in the Green Belt into a house have been refused by Bradford Council.

By Chris Young
48 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 1:17pm

The proposals would have seen the brick structure, on Pot Oven Lane in Denholme near Bingley, a village predominantly built by the mill-owning Foster family in the 19th century, altered and extended to create a one bedroom bungalow.

Although Green Belt housing is usually frowned upon, the application, by M Hall, argues that it will be re-using an existing building, not constructing a new one.

They said the development, and landscaping of the surrounding land, would improve the site’s appearance.

Denholme, near Bingley
Although the proposed house would be larger than the substation, the application points out that a horse box is also located next to the structure, and this would be removed as part of this development.

However, planners said the presence of this horse box should be given little weight in assessing the current site.

They said: “It is to be removed, but as it clearly cannot be described as being of substantial or permanent construction it cannot be factored into the assessment when calculating the relative footprint/mass of the proposals.

“To do so would be ludicrous.”

The application site
Refusing the plan, officers added: “The proposed development would involve the substantial modification and extension of the existing building in order to create a useable dwelling house. It would be tantamount to building a new house and such a proposal would not preserve the openness of the Green Belt.”

