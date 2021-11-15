Council team’s visit to Pocklington Market and new website to mark national Road Safety Week

Julie Turrell, principal road safety officer, right, and Angela Merrills, road safety officer, right, from the road safety team are pictured with council staff at a previous event.

The team is inviting residents along to meet them and they will be offering advice and information as part of the national event, which is running from November 15-21.

The team is also launching a brand new website to mark the national event, dedicated to keeping people safe on the roads.

Residents are being urged to visit eastridingroadsafety.co.uk, which features advice for drivers, parents, schools, and how to stay safe as a pedestrian, cyclist, horse rider of motorcyclist.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “People seem to think accidents will never happen to them. We want to do all we can to help prevent accidents in the first place.