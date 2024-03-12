Marsh Conservative Club on Abb Street closed its doors in February last year after becoming financially unviable, according to a recently submitted planning application. The club is said to have struggled financially for several years and eventually fell victim to “changes in culture” that have resulted in the demise of pubs and other similar social clubs.

Speaking at the time of the closure, Almondbury ward councillor and former club member, Cllr Bernard McGuin (Con) described Con clubs and similar venues as “something of a dying breed”. He added: “Young people want flashing lights, loud music and some razzle-dazzle whereas a lot of these clubs are more about providing an enjoyable place for older people who want to sit and have a quiet chat with their friends.”

Now, the applicant – the Bhullar Partnership – wants to bring seven flats to the vacant club, along with four car parking spaces.

The application says that while other options were considered, a commercial operation is not viable for the site, with several pubs and clubs in the surrounding area reported to be struggling due to high overheads and reduced customer numbers.

In addition, the building is said to be in need of a “large volume” of repair work including extensive works to the roof. The interior of the club is described as being “dated” and “suffering from the lack of investment over the years”.

One public comment has been received in response to the application requesting that a walking route from Forest Avenue to Abb Street be maintained as it’s been used by local people for decades.