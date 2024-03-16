Residents protesting outside the town council's offices earlier this week

Police were asked to attend a meeting of Scalby & Newby town council by residents - while the town council called in security guards. However it was adjourned after 55 people turned up, which is over the limit for fire safety.

Before it started local resident John Buckley addressed councillors, saying a member of staff who last year made a grievance against clerk Jools Marley had been "severely let down and has good grounds for suing the council".

Independent consultants found "clear and categoric" evidence of instances of "aggressive, bullying, and/or intimidating behaviour" by Mrs Marley against the female worker, who was running a highly regarded community hub.

They recommended disciplinary procedures, but Mrs Marley, who resigned last November, returned to work in December. The victim is off sick.

Mr Buckley said the worker couldn’t present her case after four councillors on a staffing committee on November 29 agreed to cancel disciplinary proceedings. Only the then chairman voted against.

Mr Buckley called for the council’s public forum to be reinstated. He said: "This impasse is wholly of the council’s making and has brought the council into disrepute." At least four councillors had resigned on principle, he said, adding: “What does that say about those who are left?" The day before the meeting residents stood outside with placards inviting motorists to "honk against bullying" and “stop the cover up".

