Councillors back plans to help country pub diversify by installing touring caravan pitches

Councillors have unanimously backed plans to help a country pub diversify by installing half a dozen touring caravan pitches.

David and Shirley Diamond have been running the Blue Bell Inn at Old Ellerby in East Yorkshire for the past 30 years.

East Riding councillors were told conditions were “tough”, following the pandemic and ongoing energy and price shock crises, but the couple were “determined” to keep the community facility going.

Some neighbours had objected over concerns about noise and light pollution from the new tourist accommodation, but others living in the village urged councillors to help "ensure the survival of a wonderful establishment and the current jobs of its employees for years to come".

The Blue Bell Inn at Old Ellerby

The plans include installing the six touring pitches near a fishing lake at the rear of the pub and also building a two-bedroomed bungalow looking onto Crab Tree Lane for sale.

One village wrote in support of the plans: "Living in small villages all my life, I understand what it is to be part of a community, and the Blue Bell provides this, weather it be a charity event the pub holds or just a Sunday afternoon gathering of local villagers, it is a life line for many.

"We need to do our upmost to support the small business we have left and keep their doors open to the public, as so many villages are loosing business like this.

"Once they are gone it is extremely hard to get them back."

Plans for the site

Another said: “There are too many small public houses closing due to these unprecedented times, and Blue Bell is certainly a community/social pub.”

Councillor Brian Skow said the bungalow “would be a positive contribution to housing supply for the area.”

Councillor Matt Rogers added: “Pubs are struggling, it’s nice to see businesses trying to diversify.”

More than 32 pubs closed in England and Wales each month in 2022 as rocketing energy bills and staffing pressures forced businesses to shut for the final time.

The rear of the pub

