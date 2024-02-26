Councillors condemn the resurfacing of a paved street with tarmac-style material

Hessle ward’s Coun David Nolan said the works on Prestongate which has left a strip of bitumen running down the paved street had angered and upset locals.

Coun Simon Pickering, also of the ward, said he had taken the matter up with East Riding Council Leader Coun Anne Handley, branding the works a patchwork quilt of awfulness.

Council Environment and Transport Portfolio Holder Cllr Paul West said the difficult decision on the repairs had been taken because previous attempts to re-lay bricks had created trip hazards.

\'Tarmac\' in Prestongate, Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire. Picture is from Lindsey Wood, available for all LDRS partners to use.

Councillors also heard at the full East Riding meeting on Wednesday (February 21) that a scheme to resurface the road would take place but not until at least 2025.

It comes after an outcry from locals over the repairs which were branded horrible and compared to a runway strip earlier in February.

Lindsey Wood, who launched a petition calling for the bitumen to be removed, said people feared it would put people off visiting shops, cafes and other businesses in the street.

Prestongate is one of Hessle’s main pedestrian thoroughfares, linking the town’s Square with The Weir, all areas with a number of small businesses.

Residents standing next to \'Tarmac\' in Prestongate, Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire. Picture is from Lindsey Wood

Coun Nolan said the appearance of tarmac could also lead to the pedestrianised Prestongate being used as a rat run after earlier attempts to stop such driving.

The Labour councillor said: “This has caused anger and upset amongst Hessle residents.

“They feel very strongly that if this was in the Beverley Conservation Area bricks would have been replaced, Hessle has been let down by this council.

Coun Pickering said the works would have caused a public outcry if they had happened in Beverley.

The Liberal Democrat said: “I have raised this with the leader of the council and I have made it clear that the replacement of the brick sets with tarmac is a patchwork quilt of awfulness.

“This council is prepared to inflict this shoddy outcome in the historic heart of Hessle, it’s completely unsatisfactory.”

Conservative Coun West said the trip hazards created by attempts to replace the bricks could have opened the council up to legal claims if someone was hurt.

He added the scheme scheduled for the 2025-6 financial year would use materials that were in keeping with the street.

The portfolio holder said: “Prestongate has been subject to a number of utility replacements over recent years.

“While the normal protocol is to replace surfaces like for like, when this was attempted it resulted in numerous issues including trip hazards and other potential dangers to pedestrians.

“Despite the efforts of contractors, the trip hazards remained, so we have taken the difficult decision for more flexible tarmac repairs.