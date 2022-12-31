Truly inspirational. That is the only way to describe the achievements of 12 year old Zach Turner over the past sixteen months after being dealt a cruel blow in September 2021 when on his third day at secondary school he broke his leg quite badly, which resulted in three operations in two days, a massive amount of time off school and even the horrific possibility at one time that he could have lost his leg.

Sixteen months later Zach of Slingsby, near Malton now runs a successful business, has customers all around the world, his own shop on Etsy, runs his Country Life Kids stall at major countryside events, has his own card reader to make payments easier for his customers and donates 20 per cent of his takings to a countryside charity.

Buddy keyrings, adjustable lanyards, dog collars, dog leads and game carriers are now all part of Zach’s ever-increasing portfolio, largely made from paracord, that this Christmas has even gone festive with a Buddy bauble.

Zach said it all started because he was laid up for such a long time and that he needed something he could do while he was immobile.

Zach Turner is making lanyards and keyrings for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust, Slingsby

“It was quite boring. I had nothing to do. My leg was broken in two places and I was in hospital for ages. I ended up having four operations, major surgery on my leg, and I knew I would be off my feet and couldn’t go back to school until everyone felt it would be okay.

“I started looking at what I could do positively with my time. My dad was on Instagram one day and saw the kind of thing that I’m now doing. I quite liked the idea of what was being done so I started to work on it. It took quite a few tries to get it right, the way I wanted. I kept watching YouTube videos and eventually got my head around it, then I started moving on to different things. I was doing it all by trial and error, but the important bit was that I was learning.

“That’s how Country Life Kids was born. I started off with keyrings and bracelets because I thought they would be quite a selling point. A lot of kids of my age and both younger and older like colourful bracelets that are sometimes called friendship bracelets, while the keyrings are nice as a little treat. I use paracord to make them and all the other things I make. Paracord is what is used for parachutes.

Zach uses a huge variety of colours to make his range and has made football club themed items, Christmas themed and rainbow. He has created a business that he admits has set him on a different course to many others of his age, and to what he might have been doing if he hadn’t been laid up.

“It has taken me off my screens, apart from looking at things to do with my business, and with the people it has brought me into contact with it has helped made me interact so much better. I’ve talked with people from USA, Australia, New Zealand and in Europe.

“I’ve had stands at the International Sheepdog Trials at Castle Howard and at Ryedale Show this year as well as others and I have raised over £800 so far for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust. We live in the countryside and I like what gamekeepers do. I live in an area where shooting is part of many people’s lives, and my own family enjoys the sport too. I looked at ways I could give something back.

Zach’s range has evolved over the past sixteen months from bracelets and key rings to an even more countryside focused catalogue that includes slip leads, lanyards, dog collars and game carriers.

“I started off making some of them with rope and clips and then I started with paracord. I’m now making double slip leads, dog collars and game carriers for when out shooting. A game carrier is like a strap and on the other end of the strap there are 5 slip loops either side of the shoulder and you balance duck, pheasants or partridge on them. They take me longer to make than the rest, about two to three hours.

Zach is now back at school and is already focused on his career. He sees his Country Life Kids business as perhaps being a way of being able to afford to get to Harper & Keele University Veterinary School.

“When I get home from school and once I’ve done my homework I then make up any orders that have come in during the day and make sure I’m stocking up on what I need, sometimes that can take up to an hour or two on a night.

“My leg is getting a lot better, even though it is covered in scars. I’m back mobile again and started going to Amotherby YFC earlier this year.

Zach played for Slingsby Cricket Club until his leg was broken. A couple of days before his village team had won a local cup. His teammates of all ages were devastated for him, but such is this young man’s positive attitude that he aims to make his comeback in 2023 at the ripe old age of 13.

“Hopefully next season I will be back. I like bowling and fielding. I’m a slow bowler because it gets them, those that are ready to go for big hits.

Zach has succeeded in turning what was a huge negative, a horrible time for him personally, into something very positive and something that isn’t just for himself but is benefitting others too. He’s a real local countryside hero.

“I’m proud of how far Country Life Kids has come in such a short time,” said Zach. “It just shows what you can do when you get bored.

