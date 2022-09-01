Crab and lobster deaths: Mayor vows that no dredged material will be dumped in river or sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows concerns expressed by lobster and crab fishermen on a stretch from Seaton Carew, Durham, to Whitby, who suspect harmful chemicals disturbed by dredging carried out previously in October 2021 was to blame for the deaths of huge numbers of shellfish.

The Government insists the most likely cause was a harmful algal bloom.

Fishermen say the impact is still continuing to be felt down the stretch of coast, with crab catches in particular still badly impacted.

South Tees Development Corporation stressed that they had never previously carried out dredging. They added: “Any work up to this point (was) carried out by PD Ports as the statutory authority”.

Around 125,000 cubic metres of dredged material removed from the river as part of work on South Bank Quay would be “disposed of safely on land, in line with best practice and our Marine Management Organisation licence”.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said they would hold themselves “to the highest standards”, adding: “Let me be clear, not a single gram of dredged material will be disposed of in the river or out to sea. Everything is being removed from the river and disposed of on land.”

Conservationist Joe Redfern, from Whitby, who has started a legal challenge against Defra, said ground-breaking research at Newcastle University, due to be released soon, looks for the first time at the impact of a chemical called pyridine, which “should change the game”.

Pyridine has been produced as a by-product by industrial activity around the River Tees for more than 100 years, but Mr Redfern said work had not been done to assess its impact on crabs before and preliminary results suggested it was highly toxic to the shellfish.

He said: “It’s a world-first study; the main work was looking experimentally at the impact on crabs of pyridine, and the preliminary results indicate it is highly toxic. They knew it was toxic to humans, but no work has been done on crabs.”

In February, Defra announced that following a “thorough investigation” with the Environment Agency and other agencies, it had concluded that shellfish deaths “potentially resulted from a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom”.

The same conclusion was reached in a final report published by Defra in May.

However this was queried by fisherman because of the cold weather in October to December and the fact that no bloom had been noticed by any water users.

In July Environment Minister Victoria Prentis said while a harmful algal bloom was most likely to blame, they may “never know for sure” what caused the deaths. She refused to reopen an investigation.

Lawyers acting for Mr Redfern said following the threat of legal proceedings the Government had committed to further investigations.

Leigh Day solicitors said Defra had confirmed that the impact of pyridine contamination is now “the subject of a full scientific study by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture”.

Leigh Day said it was unclear whether ongoing analysis will include testing dredged material for pyridine.