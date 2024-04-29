The Vagrancy Act of 1824 was introduced to clear camps of sailors or soldiers who’d been made homeless as a result of war.

However, the act stayed in place until 2021 when the government agreed to repeal it - but they didn’t give an end date until a replacement bill was in place.

At the time, a government spokesperson said: “We are very clear that we are not criminalising rough sleeping and the government will repeal the outdated Vagrancy Act.

Homeless Street Angels founder Becky Joyce

“However, there are some instances of nuisance behaviour by those begging or sleeping rough that can cause harm or distress to the individuals and the wider public.

“Where this happens the government wants to ensure police forces and local authorities are given the tools to direct vulnerable individuals into support where appropriate and help the public feel safe.”

Freedom of Information requests (FOI) to police forces by the Liberal Democrats showed a total of 2,412 arrests since 2019 under the 1824 law, the Guardian reported.

National homelessness charity Crisis said the Criminal Justice Bill is a new piece of legislation being introduced by the UK Government which would enable police to enforce against rough sleeping.

Homeless Street Angels delivering outreach on the streets of Leeds

Crisis said: “The Bill contains new powers for police and local authorities to enforce against so-called ‘nuisance rough sleeping’ in England and Wales. These powers include being moved on, a fine up to £2,500 and even imprisonment.”

Homeless charities argue the bill will reintroduce the worst parts of the archaic act.

Becky Joyce, set up Homeless Street Angels charity with her sister Shelley in 2016 in memory of their sister Abi.

Ever since they’ve been running outreach on the streets of Leeds providing clothes, food parcels and support services.

She said the government's proposals to prosecute ‘nuisance rough sleepers’ are “disgusting.”

Becky said: “Our guys need support, not prosecution.

“We have guys that have been suffering domestic violence, some whose family members have passed away so they've become homeless.

“So many different stories and they are wanting to punish them further?

“We work with souls, who lead chaotic lifestyles. We had a guy with a cot mattress with him to sleep on. I just don't know what this world is coming to but we will continue to help where we can and be the voice for the guys that go unheard.”

A Home Office spokesperson responded to the claims about the new Criminal Justice Bill saying: “We are repealing the outdated Vagrancy Act and replacing it with new legislation focused on supporting people to get off the streets.

“The Bill concentrates on behaviour that is anti-social, including causing environmental damage such as with excessive noise or litter. No one will be criminalised for simply having nowhere to live.”

For the Homeless Street Angels their work continues on the streets.

The bulk of their work began as delivering outreach on the streets of Leeds, handing out hot food and drink and they have since extended their reach to help people who are in homes and struggling due to demand.

“You can’t just give someone a house with no support,” Becky added.

“People are often placed alone where they don’t know anybody. Their house is a shell with no curtains or carpets and they don’t know how or have the resources to manage a home.”

Becky and her team are regularly delivering furniture and appliances as well as taking people shopping and to access healthcare.

“Simply giving people a home is not the answer to supporting people off the streets for good,” she said.

Becky said the charity’s next mission is to raise enough money to set up Abi House - a one stop support service for their clients.

“There’ll be creative writing groups, access to a dentist, food parcels and counselling.”