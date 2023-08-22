Crimple Garden Centre and Food Hall on Leeds Road in Harrogate has applied to extend its alcohol licence until 2am on weekends.

The garden centre had a multi-million-pound makeover in 2021 and now offers a food hall, cafe and space for weddings and other events.

It currently has permission to sell alcohol and have live music until 11.30pm. However, in an application submitted to North Yorkshire Council, owner Graham Watson said a later licence would allow the business to provide an extended bar service at weddings and for bands to play later into the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Watson wrote: “Whilst this will not be used in full at each event or frequently, we are now catering for weddings and other parties/celebrations and have started to be asked if we can extend our licence.

Crimple Garden Centre in Harrogate

“It would give us some confidence to be able to tell our clients at the point of booking that we are able to offer a later bar service and the ability to play music/have a band later than 11.30pm.”

Due to Crimple’s proximity to Pannal, the proposal has received an objection from Conservative councillor for Oatlands and Pannal, John Mann, who said noise from weddings would disturb residents living at All Saints Court in Pannal. He said:

“It is my belief that sound emanating from the premises already causes a nuisance and can be heard as far afield as the properties at All Saints Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard West, chair of Pannal & Burn Bridge Parish Council, also objected to the proposal on noise grounds. He said due to the topography of the Crimple Valley noise can travel easily across the area.

Mr West said: “It would appear the Crimple Valley is an excellent conduit for sound, acting as a loud-hailer in certain conditions.”

North Yorkshire Council environmental health officer Gemma Demaline said she has concerns about the proposals as there are “noise sensitive premises” close to the site.

For mitigation, she recommended conditions are attached so that customers cannot use the rear terrace after 10pm, no loud speakers are put outside and that all windows and doors closed when entertainment is taking place.