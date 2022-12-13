A cupcake business which was the only one to turn up at a snowed-off Sheffield market has praised the community after selling out.

Crookes Market was set to take place on Sunday, December 12, but was cancelled due to the extreme weather. Cupcake Time’s owners Jennie Wilson and her husband Keith said that by the time they got the message it was off they had already baked 350 cupcakes, which they had loaded into their 4X4 ready to set off from their home in Greenhill.

They decided to head up anyway and persuaded the organisers to let them set up their stall despite the event being called off. They admitted they were probably ‘bonkers’ for doing so but said it would have been a ‘disaster’ for them to let the sweet treats go to waste, especially with the price of butter being so high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could have been a lonely morning in the snow but thankfully people flocked to buy the cupcakes, which were reduced in price to ensure a quick sale, and they were sold out within three hours and able to pop into a cafe to get warm.

Husband and wife duo Jennie and Keith Wilson, who run Cupcake Time, were the only stallholders to turn up at Crookes Market in Sheffield after it was snowed off. But that didn't stop them selling out in just three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie, who started the business with her husband about 12 years ago, said: “Families were out sledging and people were buying their Christmas trees from the fruit and veg shop so thankfully there was quite a bit of passing trade. Early on, a couple of people came and said how great it was to see us there, and they gave us a mention on the local WhatsApp group, which really helped.

“If we hadn’t been able to sell the cupcakes, having already baked them, it would have been a huge loss for us, especially with the price of the ingredients being so high these days. But thankfully there’s a fabulous community in Crookes and we were thrilled to bits by the way people there came out to support us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad