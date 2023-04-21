All Sections
Cyclist dies after falling from height while mountain biking on moorland in Yorkshire

A cyclist has died after falling from height while on a ride on moorland near Sheffield.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:49 BST

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said: “At 17:37pm on Tuesday April 18, the team was called out by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with the extraction of a gentleman who had fallen from a considerable height on Bradfield Moors following a bike ride with friends.

"Given the severity of this incident, both Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the helicopter from Humber Coastguard were called out, as well as a request for Edale Mountain Rescue Team to assist. Unfortunately, after a careful examination by the air ambulance doctor, the casualty had suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased.

"Due to the location of the incident, we were tasked to retrieve the gentleman. Both MR teams worked together to carefully plan the technical extraction which included setting up a rope system to lower and raise team members and a stretcher over steep ground.

Rescue workers at the sceneRescue workers at the scene
Rescue workers at the scene

"As the stretcher party reached the top, local gamekeepers kindly assisted to carry the gentleman to the team’s vehicle. From there, it was the duty of the MR to transport the gentleman off the hill via the team’s vehicle for the hand over to the relevant authorities.

“Call-outs like this don’t happen often but when they do, team members remain calm, professional, and respectful. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

