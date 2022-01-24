Cyclist in his 40s dies after being struck by a lorry in North Yorkshire

The collisiion happened just after 2.50pm on Saturday at the roundabout connecting Brompton Road and Quaker Lane.

The cyclist, a local man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

The mini roundabout where the collision occurred

The cyclist was riding a dark-coloured bike and the lorry was a Scania HGV.

The driver stopped at the scene and spoke to police, but no arrests have been made.