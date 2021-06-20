Cyclist in hospital with serious head injury after being found unconscious near Scarborough sea front

A cyclist is being treated for a serious head injury after a passer-by found him unconscious near a crazy golf course in Scarborough.

By Susie Beever
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:46 pm
Police cordon at Peasholm Road, Scarborough

The man, who is in his thirties, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary after he was discovered unresponsive on Peasholm Road near to the seafront in Scarborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

North Yorkshire Police are now investigating to find out how he came by his injuries.

The road was closed between Peasholm North Marine and Victoria Park, while officers work at the scene to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who was travelling in the area late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, is asked to contact police.

