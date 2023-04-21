All Sections
Cyclist left with serious injuries after crashing into signpost in Yorkshire

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries when he crashed into a signpost in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:36 BST

West Yorkshire Police was called out to Drury Lane towards Westgate in Wakefield on Thursday evening (Apr 20).

A statement from the force said: “Police in Wakefield are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision yesterday evening (Apr 4). The cyclist was traveling down Drury Lane towards Westgate when the pedal bike mounted the kerb and collided with a signpost.

“The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was thrown from the bike and suffered injuries which are believed to be potentially life-threatening at this time.”

The incident took place on Drury Lane on April 20.The incident took place on Drury Lane on April 20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1863 of April 20.

