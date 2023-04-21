Cyclist left with serious injuries after crashing into signpost in Yorkshire

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries when he crashed into a signpost in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police was called out to Drury Lane towards Westgate in Wakefield on Thursday evening (Apr 20).

A statement from the force said: “Police in Wakefield are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision yesterday evening (Apr 4). The cyclist was traveling down Drury Lane towards Westgate when the pedal bike mounted the kerb and collided with a signpost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was thrown from the bike and suffered injuries which are believed to be potentially life-threatening at this time.”

The incident took place on Drury Lane on April 20.