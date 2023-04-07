In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

We caught up with cycling track star Dame Laura Kenny, one of the country's most decorated Olympians. She told us how she is staying motivated for Paris 2024 and all about Team GB's partnership with University of Hull

We also ran an interview with Amar Latif, also known as the Blind Adventurer, who has just become the new president of the Ramblers. The 48-year-old, who lives in Leeds, hasn’t let sight loss be a barrier to walking outdoors and in his new voluntary role, he hopes to inspire others to push their own boundaries and get out in nature.

As a touring exhibition celebrating 35 years of the Acid Jazz movement comes to one of its strongholds, Leeds, we spoke to leading light, Eddie Piller.

British track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny. Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire.

And we found out about how a new campaign to bring voice to people with young onset dementia has been inspired by a man in Harrogate and his lifelong passion for music.

We also spoke to a retiring doctor who has helped to save the lives of many babies from Bradford and beyond in nearly 30 years of service.

And we looked back at the First World War with maritime historian Dr Robb Robinson. He descends from a long line of fishermen and tells us why such efforts in the war must be remembered.

And in arts and culture, we looked at new exhibitions at the Graves Gallery in Sheffield and explored a new version of Comedy of Errors at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.