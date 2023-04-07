All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
16 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
11 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
13 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
14 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
15 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
16 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Dame Laura Kenny, Amar Latif and a retiring doctor who has saved the lives of many babies - Here's a look at some of The Yorkshire Post features this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

We caught up with cycling track star Dame Laura Kenny, one of the country's most decorated Olympians. She told us how she is staying motivated for Paris 2024 and all about Team GB's partnership with University of Hull

We also ran an interview with Amar Latif, also known as the Blind Adventurer, who has just become the new president of the Ramblers. The 48-year-old, who lives in Leeds, hasn’t let sight loss be a barrier to walking outdoors and in his new voluntary role, he hopes to inspire others to push their own boundaries and get out in nature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a touring exhibition celebrating 35 years of the Acid Jazz movement comes to one of its strongholds, Leeds, we spoke to leading light, Eddie Piller.

Most Popular
British track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny. Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire.British track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny. Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire.
British track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny. Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire.

And we found out about how a new campaign to bring voice to people with young onset dementia has been inspired by a man in Harrogate and his lifelong passion for music.

We also spoke to a retiring doctor who has helped to save the lives of many babies from Bradford and beyond in nearly 30 years of service.

And we looked back at the First World War with maritime historian Dr Robb Robinson. He descends from a long line of fishermen and tells us why such efforts in the war must be remembered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in arts and culture, we looked at new exhibitions at the Graves Gallery in Sheffield and explored a new version of Comedy of Errors at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here.

Yorkshire PostLeedsParis