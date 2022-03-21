Dame Vera Lynn's legacy remembered at emotional thanksgiving service in Westminster Abbey

And yesterday the legacy of Dame Vera Lynn was remembered at a thanksgiving service in London to celebrate the life and work of the wartime singer.

The service was held at Westminster Abbey with members of her family, friends from the world of music, representatives from charities she supported and members of the Armed Forces in attendance.

Among those who in the congregation were Katherine Jenkins, Ilkley-born Alan Titchmarsh and Jonathan Dimbleby, and the central band of the Royal British Legion greeted attendees on arrival and played out their departure.

Dame Vera Lynn, pictured while singing for the BBC. A thanksgiving service was held at Westminster Abbey to celebrate her life and work. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

TV gardener Titchmarsh gave a personal remembrance to Dame Vera, inset, recalling how he was often “blown away by the strength of her voice” which would make the hairs on the back of his neck stand on end.

He also spoke of how lucky he felt to have interacted with her on several occasions and said “she leaves behind happy memories and admiration in equal measure”.

Broadcaster Dimbleby recalled a letter written by Dame Vera where she admitted she was not fond of the jungle, but when she saw the faces of the soldiers while she was performing she wrote that “there was nowhere else” she would rather be and she “sung her heart out” for them.

The service was led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle.

Katherine Jenkins is pictured singing during a service of thanksgiving for Dame Vera Lynn at Westminster Abbey in London. Ms Jenkins closed the service by giving an emotional rendition of We’ll Meet Again, which was followed by the National Anthem. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Among the performers were singer Katie Ashby and the D-Day Darlings who performed Dame Vera’s classic The White Cliffs of Dover.

The wartime singer’s former personal assistant Susan Fleet read a poem, entitled Goodnight Sweetheart by Michael Claughton, and lyricist Sir Tim Rice also gave a bible reading from Corinthians.

Operatic singer Jenkins closed the service by giving an emotional rendition of We’ll Meet Again, which was followed by the National Anthem.

Dame Vera, inset, had a celebrated career as an entertainer spanning more than 90 years. She died in June 2020 at the age of 103.

A photo of Dame Vera Lynn ahead of the service of thanksgiving for the Forces' sweetheart at Westminster Abbey in London. The singer and entertainer lifted people's spirits during the Second World War with songs including We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover. She died in June 2020, aged 103. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

She captured the hearts of the nation during the Second World War with her uplifting musical performances and recordings. She subsequently became known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, performing to troops as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

Her most popular songs encapsulated the spirit of Britain during wartime and included We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs Of Dover and A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square.

She became heavily involved with charity work later in her life. In particular, she campaigned for the Burma Star Association – a British veterans’ association for ex-servicemen and women who served in the Burma Campaign during the Second World War.

Dame Vera's successful career continued long after the Second World War, with her cover of the song, My Son, My Son, reaching number one on the UK single charts in 1954.

In 2009, at the age of 92, Dame Vera became the oldest living artist to top the UK’s album chart with We’ll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn.