The ITV series kicked off on Sunday night with an array of great performances.
However, it was Leeds-born Nile’s performance which went down the best with the judges.
Nile Wilson delivered an emotional ice dance to Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times during Sunday’s show.
The retired Olympic gymnast, 26, is partnered with a new addition to the 2023 line-up – ice dancer Olivia Smart.
He received the highest score of the night from the judges of 29.5.
Olympic skater Christopher Dean said he was like a “dog with a bone” when he tries to get a performance right.
Diversity dance troupe founder Ashley Banjo said: “Sometimes you see a performance and have to remind yourself you’re in week one.”
Nile has now been installed as the 7/4 favourite by Paddy Power.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield have finished bottom of the leaderboard in the first week of Dancing On Ice 2023.
They received the lowest combined scores from the judges and the viewers at home.
This means Culculoglu, who won last year’s Love Island, will be in the skate off against one of the other celebrities next week.
Ex-footballer John Fashanu, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and comedian Darren Harriott all take to the ice in the second episode.
Drag queen The Vivienne, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and soap star and West End musicals performer Carley Stenson complete the line-up.
Dancing On Ice odds: (correct on Monday morning):
Nile Wilson 7/4
Joey Essex 10/3
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 5/1
Mollie Gallagher 15/2
Siva Kaneswaran 17/2
The Vivienne 10/1
Michelle Heaton 12/1
Darren Harriott 14/1
Carley Stenson 14/1
Patsy Palmer 20/1
John Fashanu 22/1