Danes Dyke: Body found at Yorkshire coast beauty spot confirmed to be missing 15-year-old
Bridlington teenager Callum, 15, was said to have been last seen at around 6pm on Thursday, March 14, in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington.
Officers launched an urgent appeal to find him.
Following the discovery of a body at Danes Dyke in Flamborough on Friday March 15, Humberside Police said “it is with deep sadness we confirm this to be missing teenager Callum from Bridlington”.“Callum was reported to us as missing on Friday 15 March”, the statement continued.
"Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious."