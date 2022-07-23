David Bowie mural in Sheffield city centre stripped off by conservationists as part of building facelift

Local graffiti artist, Trik09, created the seven-foot mural in Division Street as a tribute to Bowie after he passed away from cancer in 2016.

But on Monday, July 18, residents walked through the city to find builders had started to take the mural down by chiseling away to the brickwork underneath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wall was completely bare by the next morning.

The David Bowie mural on the corner of Trafalgar Street - which some critics poked fun at by saying it looked more like Pat Sharp. Nevertheless, it was loved by many.

The David Bowie mural on the corner of Trafalgar Street - which some critics poked fun at by saying it looked more like Pat Sharp. Nevertheless, it was loved by many.

The mural was hit with tongue-in-cheek criticism when it was first unveiled, with people on social media claiming it looked more like TV presenter Pat Sharp.

One Twitter user at the time said: “A novel idea would be to have a picture that looks like Bowie- who is that a picture of?”

It is understood that the facelift is just one step in a plan by conservationists to update the street.

The David Bowie mural has now been stripped away, leaving only the bare brick work underneath.

The David Bowie mural has now been stripped away, leaving only the bare brick work underneath.

One member of the public said: “It’s a real shame. It’s not very good for the area.

“Modernisation is taking over.”

Another Sheffield resident said: “It was part of the walk down the street and it’s really weird to have it gone.

“I didn’t know they were getting rid of it, it’s quite sad.”

The mural has been on the side of clothing store Mint, at the corner of Trafalgar Street, for over six years.

Awal Yusoff, who has been working in Mint for 15 years, said: “The mural is a part of Division Street, its identity. I liked it.”