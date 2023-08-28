David McKenzie: Police confirm identity of body found in Yorkshire was missing man
Police have confirmed the identity of a body which was found in Yorkshire at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.
Cleveland Police had been searching for David McKenize, who had been reported missing, when they were called to a report of a body being discovered in North Ormesby in Middlesbrough on Friday evening (Aug 25).
The force has now confirmed the body which was discovered is that of missing Mr McKenzie, who was 35 and from Middlesbrough.
A statement said: “David’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”