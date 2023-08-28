Police have confirmed the identity of a body which was found in Yorkshire at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Cleveland Police had been searching for David McKenize, who had been reported missing, when they were called to a report of a body being discovered in North Ormesby in Middlesbrough on Friday evening (Aug 25).

The force has now confirmed the body which was discovered is that of missing Mr McKenzie, who was 35 and from Middlesbrough.