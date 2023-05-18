All Sections
Day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse in pictures as punters descend on the Knavesmire

Punters descended on the Knavesmire in York for day two of The Dante festival on Thursday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 18th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:58 BST

The Foxes took a muddling Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York that left the Betfred Derby market in something of a flux.

The Andrew Balding-trained, King Power-owned Churchill colt was given a polished ride by Oisin Murphy, who was happy to sit off a well-contest pace early on from his good draw in stall two.

Liberty Lane, Killybegs Warrior and Dancing Magic helped set a decent clip, with Craven Stakes runner-up The Foxes (6-1) travelling sweetly in mid-division.

Murphy decided to switch left with a furlong to run and he quickened nicely to score by a neck from White Birch, who came from last to first under Shane Foley.

Here are some of the best pictures from Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous was produced with a promising run but did not quite seem to get home and dead-heated for third with Sir Michael Stoute’s once-raced Passenger, who looked unlucky with jockey Richard Kingscote unable to find a gap when it mattered. He ran on well once finding daylight.

1. Day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse

Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous was produced with a promising run but did not quite seem to get home and dead-heated for third with Sir Michael Stoute’s once-raced Passenger, who looked unlucky with jockey Richard Kingscote unable to find a gap when it mattered. He ran on well once finding daylight. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Foxes was cut to a general 8-1 for Epsom glory.

2. Day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse

The Foxes was cut to a general 8-1 for Epsom glory. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Balding said: “He did a bit of meandering across the track. He’s a very good horse, it looked a deep Dante today.

3. Day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse

Balding said: “He did a bit of meandering across the track. He’s a very good horse, it looked a deep Dante today. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“He’s very professional, he was the most beautiful yearling and he’s been a star to train so far."

4. Day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse

“He’s very professional, he was the most beautiful yearling and he’s been a star to train so far." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

