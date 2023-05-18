Day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse in pictures as punters descend on the Knavesmire
Punters descended on the Knavesmire in York for day two of The Dante festival on Thursday.
The Foxes took a muddling Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York that left the Betfred Derby market in something of a flux.
The Andrew Balding-trained, King Power-owned Churchill colt was given a polished ride by Oisin Murphy, who was happy to sit off a well-contest pace early on from his good draw in stall two.
Liberty Lane, Killybegs Warrior and Dancing Magic helped set a decent clip, with Craven Stakes runner-up The Foxes (6-1) travelling sweetly in mid-division.
Murphy decided to switch left with a furlong to run and he quickened nicely to score by a neck from White Birch, who came from last to first under Shane Foley.
Here are some of the best pictures from Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.