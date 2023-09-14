Dead whale washes up on Yorkshire coast after becoming entangled in lobster fishing tackle

A dead whale has washed up on the coast near Whitby after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The whale was seen three miles offshore but later beached

The carcass was photographed by Mark Lines drifting about three miles offshore, with rope used to anchor lobster pots clearly visible around it.

It later beached and was filmed in its final resting position by local photographer Glenn Kilpatrick.

It is believed to be a minke whale, which are commonly seen off the Yorkshire coast.

The sad death comes in the same week as an orca – more often known as a killer whale – was seen off Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington, the first record of the species in Yorkshire since 2007.

In September 2020, three minke whales died near Whitby in entanglement incidents attributed to lobster potting. The corpse of one had to be removed from Upgang Beach by plant machinery, while another drifted to Spurn Point before beaching.