Debra Stephenson and Craig Rogan: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we heard from Yorkshire businesswoman Lindsey Davies, who described the up and downs of adopting a child and the hard years before that of trying for a baby.

On our health page, we shared the story of former Wakefield councillor Susan Lodge. Every part of 59-year-old Susan’s life was turned on its head when she was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis - a rare form of motor neurone disease - in 2012 and placed in palliative care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also looked at the Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards, a pioneering scheme highlighting the achievements of inspirational young South Asians, which has proved a big success in a short space of time.

Chef Craig Rogan (left) and The Collective founder Dale Wynter.

We spoke to Hull's Debra Stephenson, known for her roles in Bad Girls and Coronation Street, as she returns to Yorkshire with her latest impressions show.

And we caught up with Leeds chef Craig Rogan, who has joined up with The Collective venue for a new kind of experience inspired by LA’s art scene.

And in arts and culture, we spoke to Sheffield artist James Green. He has been celebrating the humble donkey in his artistic work for more than 15 years, as showcased in a new exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad