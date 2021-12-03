Decision made to mandate the wearing of face coverings at Pocklington Arts Centre

Following new Government advice, PAC has taken the decision to mandate the wearing of face coverings within the venue, including in the auditorium, unless people are exempt.

A Friends spokesman said: “The venue has taken this step in response to significant audience feedback and considering the safety of staff, performers and audiences. These new arrangements take effect from today (Friday, December 3) and will remain in place in line with Government review periods.

“The only exceptions to this are for those who are exempt from wearing face coverings, those under 11 years old, and when eating or drinking during your visit.

“If you forget your face covering complimentary masks are available from the box office. If you are not exempt, then refusal to comply with this new arrangement will mean you will not be permitted access to PAC.

“PAC will refund tickets or issue a credit note if bookers are unable to comply with this requirement.

“Our ventilation and purification systems, especially within the auditorium, are extremely effective so you shouldn’t feel concerned about the presence of people who are exempt from wearing face masks.

“Everyone is welcome and our intention is to provide as comfortable and safe a visit as possible.”