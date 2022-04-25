Declutter tips: Here’s how you can transform your home without spending a penny according to Yorkshire’s own decluttering guru

During the pandemic, cleaning experts Mrs Hinch and Kon Mari quickly gained popularity - and now Stacey Solomon has a new Tap to Tidy book following TV series Sort Your Life Out.

Yet for many, homes became cluttered and disorganised as we spent less time in the office.

“Step away from buying more storage boxes and baskets,” said Yorkshire decluttering expert Rachel Smith who noticed a rise in people choosing to stay isolated at home because they are embarrassed about their interiors.

How to declutter your home

Not to mention the blurred boundaries of many who continue to live and work at home with our family and possessions, all crammed under one roof.

“Our home is a direct representation of our minds, so the hardest part is letting me through the front door and knowing I am about to see the worst of you,” added Rachel, 45, who lives with her husband and two children in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Dubbed Yorkshire’s own decluttering guru, Rachel insists that she is not a superficial coach who orders clothes into colours - although she does this in her own wardrobes at home.

Instead, it is about finding “practical and sustainable” solutions to transform people’s homes and lives.

“I support people to break negative cycles,” said Rachel.

“Clutter doesn't discriminate,” she explained, noting she has transformed the lives and rooms of a wide range of clients including GPs, IT specialists, people on benefits, old and young, families and single people.

“Clutter means different things to different people and it could be that someone just doesn't have the headspace to deal with the detritus of everyday life, or it could be that they are paralysed by the sheer amount of stuff that is surrounding them and they can't see a way out.

“The common thread though is that these people are all overwhelmed by life, for varying reasons, and that could happen to anyone,” added Rachel.

Rachel, who launched her business Clutter is the Enemy (www.clutteristheenemy.co.uk) at the start of the Pandemic after being made redundant, offers a range of affordable services such as Home Styling, Home Staging and Decluttering but it has been the demand for her decluttering services that has soared. Rachel now also works with community organisations who deal with people facing a range of barriers.

She said that she’d initially thought it was about making people’s homes nicer but she quickly realised it was much deeper than that.

“I've been doing a lot of decluttering work recently with people with mental and physical health issues, and some have been at risk of being evicted from their homes.

“This is something that I am massively passionate about. It's also a huge problem in society. There are so many people harbouring a secret clutter problem and they are falling through the nets of existing services.

“There really isn't much help out there and they are crippled with embarrassment and shame and don't want to ask for help. I often get people ringing me in tears because they're just desperate to change something but they don't know how.”

But as Rachel’s motto goes “don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today,” so let’s get on with top tips as Rachel’s mission is to “make people happier, one room at a time.”

Top declutter tips to transform your home for free