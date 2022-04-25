Declutter tips: Here’s how you can transform your home without spending a penny according to Yorkshire’s own decluttering guru

During the pandemic, cleaning experts Mrs Hinch and Kon Mari quickly gained popularity - and now Stacey Solomon has a new Tap to Tidy book following TV series Sort Your Life Out.
Yet for many, homes became cluttered and disorganised as we spent less time in the office.
“Step away from buying more storage boxes and baskets,” said Yorkshire decluttering expert Rachel Smith who noticed a rise in people choosing to stay isolated at home because they are embarrassed about their interiors.
Not to mention the blurred boundaries of many who continue to live and work at home with our family and possessions, all crammed under one roof.
“Our home is a direct representation of our minds, so the hardest part is letting me through the front door and knowing I am about to see the worst of you,” added Rachel, 45, who lives with her husband and two children in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Dubbed Yorkshire’s own decluttering guru, Rachel insists that she is not a superficial coach who orders clothes into colours - although she does this in her own wardrobes at home.
Instead, it is about finding “practical and sustainable” solutions to transform people’s homes and lives.
“I support people to break negative cycles,” said Rachel.
“Clutter doesn't discriminate,” she explained, noting she has transformed the lives and rooms of a wide range of clients including GPs, IT specialists, people on benefits, old and young, families and single people.
“Clutter means different things to different people and it could be that someone just doesn't have the headspace to deal with the detritus of everyday life, or it could be that they are paralysed by the sheer amount of stuff that is surrounding them and they can't see a way out.
“The common thread though is that these people are all overwhelmed by life, for varying reasons, and that could happen to anyone,” added Rachel.
Rachel, who launched her business Clutter is the Enemy (www.clutteristheenemy.co.uk) at the start of the Pandemic after being made redundant, offers a range of affordable services such as Home Styling, Home Staging and Decluttering but it has been the demand for her decluttering services that has soared. Rachel now also works with community organisations who deal with people facing a range of barriers.
She said that she’d initially thought it was about making people’s homes nicer but she quickly realised it was much deeper than that.
“I've been doing a lot of decluttering work recently with people with mental and physical health issues, and some have been at risk of being evicted from their homes.
“This is something that I am massively passionate about. It's also a huge problem in society. There are so many people harbouring a secret clutter problem and they are falling through the nets of existing services.
“There really isn't much help out there and they are crippled with embarrassment and shame and don't want to ask for help. I often get people ringing me in tears because they're just desperate to change something but they don't know how.”
But as Rachel’s motto goes “don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today,” so let’s get on with top tips as Rachel’s mission is to “make people happier, one room at a time.”
Top declutter tips to transform your home for free
Write down a list of what is motivating you to declutter and how your life will improve once it is done. Keep it handy and remind yourself often. Don't try and do it all at once. Set time goals (e.g. one hour per day), or area goals (two cupboards per day) - although you will find that the more you do, the more you'll want to do. If you're finding it really tough, enlist the help of a friend. Someone who will tell you the truth and be able to keep you in check. Decide which charities you'd like to support and see how easy it is to drop off there. Once you've decided what you're letting go of, remove it from the house. Don’t buy baskets - they might help organise things in the short term but they are clutter magnets. Don’t keep things for ‘best’, enjoy your best wares every day and donate the rest. Don't compare yourself to anyone else (and stay away from Instagram!). Your home should represent you. Once the clutter has gone, re-evaluate the space you have. Shop your own home - have a look at your pictures, plants, and accessories and move them around until you find the right place for them. “Your home feeds into your mental health and that can be in a positive way or a negative way. I have realised that small changes to people's homes can change the way they live and the way they feel in their homes and that is very powerful,” said Rachel who added that also a minimalist soul-less home is also a sign that someone may be struggling. “No matter what your budget, story, mental and physical health status, everyone deserves to live with dignity and have a home that is a sanctuary. “My hope for the future is to carry on the conversation about our homes and our mental health; to introduce colour into people's lives; to help people get the most out of their spaces so that they have a positive impact on our mental health and our relationships,” Rachel added. What is your home’s story? Let us know and send us your photos if you use these tips, we’d love to see your before and after shots @YorkshirePost @SophieMeiLan