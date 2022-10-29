Tiana-Reice was born in March 2013 and diagnosed with developmental delay just ten months later.

She has since been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, pathological demand avoidance and verbal tourettes.

Brave Tiana-Reice, from Nottingham, has been regularly admitted to hospital throughout her life due to bowel issues.

Tiana-Reice has become a social media sensation

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She would constantly have emergency surgery where they would unblock her digestive system but this would block very quickly again", her mum Jordan, a domestic violence specialist, told the Yorkshire Post.

Tiana-Reice had surgery to have an ace button to help her symptoms, but sadly it failed.

However, in March 2022 – with a diagnosis of a motility disorder and double incontinence - Tiana-Reice had an ileostomy fitted and it has “been the best thing for her” according to mum Jordan.

An ileostomy is where the small bowel is diverted through an opening in the tummy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiana-Reice

The opening is known as a stoma.

A special bag is placed over the stoma to collect waste products.

"Since this she has not been admitted to hospital once”, Jordan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is a happy child with no more belly ache or head ache from being blocked and swollen.”

Tiana-Reice

Since she had her stoma bag fitted, Tiana-Riece has become a social media star – spreading awareness through using matching teddies and toys.

She has told her mum her bag “makes her special”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiana-Reice is also a gymnast at 776 gymnastics and is able to do her flips and tricks with her bag.

Now, Tiana-Reice has gone viral for her latest idea – dressing up a pumpkin with a stoma big like her own.

The post from her mum has been shared more than 10,000 times in just 24 hours on a Facebook group for families and she has been praised across the internet.

"People like your daughter gives me much needed confidence”, one person said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done warrior.”

Another person added: “Your stoma warrior is amazing!”