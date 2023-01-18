Delay switching on new mobile phone mast in Beverley dashes hopes of improved signal for now

For more than a year residents have been plagued by poor mobile signals, after a number of masts were decommissioned.
There had been hopes that the new mast, which went up on the roof of County Hall, in Beverley would bolster signals in the area.
But EE told The Yorkshire Post they don’t expect it to go live until the end of February.
Councillors say they’ve been bombarded with complaints from residents about having a poor signal or none at all, and some had their bills reduced as a result.
It is thought the signal has been affected by a number of masts being decommissioned including one on the roof of the Beverley Arms Hotel, which was taken off when it was refurbished.
Coun Kerri Harold said it was disappointing to hear that it was going to take yet more time to resolve. She said: “This has been going on for a year, a year and a half where we’ve had a really bad signal. I think it’s affecting everybody.
"We kept on getting passed from pillar to post. We couldn’t understand what the issue was – then we found out they didn’t have anywhere to put a replacement.
"The council were good enough to say: ‘Use our building’.
"I don’t really understand why it's going to take EE that long – it is in situ.
"They led us to believe that the hard work was getting the wiring in, that’s all been done. I think another four weeks is just ludicrous.
"People have been saying there’s been no improvement – it’s obvious why because it hasn’t been switched on yet.”
An EE spokesperson said: “Plans are in place for a new mast to serve this site and bolster connectivity in the area. We are working hard to get this live as soon as possible.”