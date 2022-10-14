From a small bottle of water to tomato ketchup and beyond, you name it, we’ve had it delivered because online grocery and food shopping is no longer saved for the big shop.

Instead, many of us Yorkshire folk are now ‘popping to the shop’ via a delivery app instead.

“You name it I’ve delivered it,” said Waqar Azeem who has to deliver all his designated parcels whatever the weather in a certain time slot.

A bottle of ketchup added two hours to this delivery drivers shift

His shift can last between 7-9 hours but he is paid the same.

So, much to his disbelief recently, it was a small bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup which extended his shift.

Mr Azeem attempted to deliver the ketchup despite pondering the reason why they couldn’t have just bought it at a shop.

Alas, the buyers weren’t at home on his first attempt at delivering the ketchup.

Mr Azeem added: “When I finished my shift, I went back to deliver the ketchup.”

Fortunately this time they were in and he said they were “happy about it.”

Other delivery drivers we spoke to have delivered a range of items from a single bottle of water to a carton of milk, often on a weekend to hungover punters.

