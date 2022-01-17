Delivery man fined for dumping large quantities of phone books on rural lane in East Yorkshire

Multiple bundles of phone books were found abandoned on the grass verge of Whins Lane, Long Riston, near Skirlaugh, on November 30.

East Riding Council investigated and discovered where the books had come from and the man who was meant to deliver the books to people’s homes.

The delivery man was interviewed and confirmed he had been paid to deliver the books.

A pile of phone books were dumped at Long Riston

He admitted dumping them and said he didn’t know what to do with the books he hadn’t delivered and was worried about the weight of them in his girlfriend’s car.

The council issued him with the £400 fixed penalty notice.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding Council, said: “In this case the person should have done what he was paid to do, or returned the remaining books, not dumped them at the roadside.

“We won’t tolerate fly-tipping in the East Riding and we need people’s help to prevent it from happening.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

East Riding Council continues to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking the waste to their local household waste recycling site.