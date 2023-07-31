The Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion says it has has been rocked to the core by devastating news that North Yorkshire Police will no longer provide traffic support for the town’s Remembrance Day Parade this year.

The branch’s vice-chair Dave Houlgate said they had been shocked by a letter from North Yorkshire Police saying it would no longer be providing the Traffic Management function for Knaresborough’s Remembrance Day Parade as the force needed to make sure resources were focused on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

The British Legion says the decision immediately puts this year’s Remembrance Day Parade’s at risk of being cancelled, as well as future ones, too.

Speaking for the Knaresborough Branch, vice-chair Dave Houlgate said: “We were not expecting this and it is a major blow for the town.

Junior soldiers march into Knaresborough market place as part of the town's Remembrance Day activities. (Picture National World)

"There is, of course, a cost to providing our own Traffic Management provision so this decision by North Yorkshire Police almost certainly means there will be no Remembrance Day Parade in Knaresborough as things currently stand.

"And it is not just Knaresborough, it appears that North Yorkshire Police have made this decision right across the county. We are devastated.”

Mr Houlgate went on to say: “We are a charity and we are focused on raising funds to provide lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

"So, even though every year we also lead the nation in commemorating and honouring those who have served and sacrificed, we cannot justify spending funds on Traffic Management.”

“On Remembrance Sunday every year we remember those from Knaresborough who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts; from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day, as well as all those who have served from the town and their families.

"The day starts with a service at St John’s Church and then there is the Parade, lasting around 20 minutes to the War Memorial in the Castle Yard.”