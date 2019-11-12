Devastated Yorkshire flood victim who suffered tens of thousands of pounds of damage discovered she is not covered by insurance

A devastated flood victim who has suffered tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to her home and seen her business destroyed has been dealt another blow after being told she is not covered by her insurance.

Pam Webb, who runs the Truffle Lodge from her family home that has been converted into a luxury spa bed and breakfast, was told today (Mon) her insurance policy has a flood exemption clause.

Pam Webb cc SWNS

The 49-year-old said: "I am absolutely heartbroken. I have lived here since 2004 and have always been insured for flooding.

"I rang on Saturday and they got back to me today to tell me there's a flood exemption on my policy.

"Why all of a sudden am I not insured for flooding?

"I can only think the insurance company has looked at the area, decided it is a flood risk and adjusted the policy.

"I was not even offered the option to add it on.

"I'm not an insurance expert, it's obviously in the small print somewhere, but why did they not tell me when I renewed that I am not covered for floods, but for a premium I can be?

"I have lost everything, I just can't sustain the financial impact of the devastation.

"I have lost my home, my business and the seven staff I employ have lost their jobs because we can't go on."

Described on its website as an "oasis of luxury," the lodge offers visitors a sauna, pool, jacuzzi, an outdoor hot tub and gardens.

Its entertainment wing includes a snooker room, bar, private cinema room.

But the business, which Pam has built up over the last four years, has been destroyed by the flooding in the village.

Defiant Pam has refused to leave the village and intends to contest the decision.

She added: "There's tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage done but I'm not going to give up, I'm going to get loss adjusters in and see if they can help at all."

She is also concerned about leaving her empty property unattended and is staying at a friend's house nearby.

She said: "The council say we need to evacuate, but my home and my business is here.

"I need to keep an eye on it. I am concerned about the potential of looting.

"The police have increased patrols in the area and are manning the entrances and exits to the village, so they must think that's a risk too.

"I keep riding past to make sure it is safe and secure."