Developers have said they will put in revised plans for a holiday park next to an East Yorkshire village, days after their proposals were rejected by a council.

Residents in Barmby Moor, two miles from Pocklington, had described the plans as “totally out of character” and a “grotesque appendage to a much-loved village”.

Montgomery Holdings (Yorkshire), whose directors are father and son Monty and Wayne Low, applied to build the park with 95 holiday homes, along with a small petting zoo, shop, cafe and two lakes off Back Lane.

But East Riding Council said it would be an “alien and dominant feature which would be out of character with its rural surroundings”.

The holiday park would be off Back Lane, Barmby Moor

The authority was also concerned that it would encroach into the buffer between the village and Pocklington industrial estate.

Villagers had pointed out that, while Barmby Moor covers an area of 12 hectares, the earmarked site is more than half the size of the village at around 6.6 hectares. They estimate the population will soar from 1,200 (2021 census) to some 1,600.

In its refusal, the council said the proposals “would permanently erode the open rural character of the site and the small village and would not respect the intrinsic character of the site’s rural surroundings”.

The developers claim the holiday park will bring “significant economic benefits” and create 63 jobs, including 14 in the shop and cafe.

However, Barmby parish council said the development would have “no design connection whatsoever” with nearby homes, adding: “It is a grotesque appendage to a much-loved village.”

Over 150 people had attended a meeting in April but no one supported the proposals.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Holdings (Yorkshire) said the company would be putting in revised plans, adding: “We firmly believe a holiday park of this style and size is appropriate for this area and we feel it meets most of East Riding Council’s planning policies.”

Parish council chairman Stephen Clark said people would be very disappointed as there had been been “tremendous” objections, with hundreds signing a petition.

“It seems quite clear from East Riding planning department that they didn't consider a built development suitable in the area at all. They are fairly clear it should be kept as an open space and free of any development that could cause a coalescence between Barmby Moor and Pocklington.”