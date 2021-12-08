‘Difficult decision’ to close Pocklington charity shop after 10 years in town

The Save the Children shop on Pocklington’s Market Place. Photo courtesy of Roger Pattison.

As retail continues to battle the aftermath of the coronavirus impact, Save the Children said it has taken the difficult decision to close the store.

Staff at the store have thanked everyone who has supported them over the past decade.

While Save the Children Pocklington continues to raise money, sadly the running costs to maintain the building outweigh any income that the charity could raise in the town.

This image shows members of staff and town crier Geoff Sheasby when the Save the Children shop opened. Photo courtesy of Roger Pattison

This situation means that the shop is no longer a viable means of raising money for the charity.

Mandy Tierney, head of field operations at Save the Children said: “I would like to personally thank all the volunteers of the Pocklington shop past and present for all of their hard work and dedication.

“They have given so much in time and effort and in doing so, have helped us raise money to support disadvantaged children get the food, healthcare and education they need over the past 10 years.”

Kate Avenell, head of shop development at the charity added: “It’s no secret that across the sector we face a constantly changing and increasingly challenging retail landscape.

“It is always extremely difficult to make the decision to close a shop, particularly as we recognise the enormous contribution our wonderful volunteers, loyal donors and customers in Pocklington have made to Save the Children for so many years.

“The team has shown enormous passion and commitment to our cause and we would like to share a huge thank you for all that they have achieved.

“We never underestimate the value of our supporters and we’re committed to offering an exciting range of alternative opportunities.

“We’d love to welcome all our supporters to visit us there or any of our other Save the Children shops.