Diners’ Choice Winners 2023: South Yorkshire restaurants rated best service including Bench, Sheffield and La Boca, Doncaster

There are 10 restaurants based in South Yorkshire that have been rated ‘best service’ in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

By Liana Jacob
2 minutes ago

OpenTable gathers more than 40,000 new diner reviews each month to discover the highest rated restaurants in different regions.

Each of these results attached to these awards are purely taken from the reviews submitted by the public - more than 450,000 are reviewed every month.

These highest rated restaurants for service are based in South Yorkshire.

1. Bench

This restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.9 stars out of five and 229 reviews. The address is: Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, S7 1RU.

2. Piña

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.6 stars and 497 reviews. The address is: Canon House, 3 Harvest Lane, Sheffield, S3 8EF.

3. El Torero

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.6 stars and 77 reviews. The address is: 14 Nether Hall Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2PW.

4. La Fiesta

The restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 811 reviews. The address is: 45 Doncaster Rd, Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 2BU.

