The Red Arrows perform a spectacular fly past over the skies of North Yorkshire. The distinctive Hawk fast jets flew over the British’s Army Catterick Garrison, RAF Leeming and the coastal town of Scarborough Copyright: UK MOD

The Army confirmed on Monday that there will be over 6,500 service personnel and their families based at Catterick Garrison by 2028 - around the same number as now.

In 2020 it was stated that the number of personnel would rise to 8,400 – an increase of 2,700 over the next 14 years.

However 21 Engineer Regiment (Royal Engineers) are still scheduled to move to Catterick Garrison from Ripon in 2025. Regiments typically number 500 to 800 service personnel.

The HRH The Duke of Gloucester speaks to the soldiers of A Company during their pass off parade at Catterick Garrison Copyright: UK MOD

1st (UK) Division, one of three UK divisional headquarters, which has "low hundreds" of personnel, is also expected to move to Catterick but not before 2028.

Although different units are coming in, overall numbers will remain "pretty much the same" as now. But there will still be "significant" investment in buildings on the garrison.

Richmondshire District Council Leader, councillor Angie Dale, said: “While I am disappointed that the earlier projected growth of the garrison is not now happening, I am pleased to learn that its future as a major Army base in the North is secure.

“We will now work in partnership with the MOD and other agencies to ensure that the services needed to support the families and personnel working in the Garrison are provided; and that the future vision also takes into account the needs of local people living in and around the base.”

North Yorkshire County Council Leader councillor Carl Les said: "I am equally disappointed that we are not going to get the growth we thought we would see, but at the same time there's going to be some growth and improvements.

"I'd be more concerned if it was going the other way, that half of Catterick Garrison was going to be closed down. It will still be one of the largest garrisons, if not the largest in the country."

Assessment studies are underway of the facilities at Marne Barracks where 21 Engineer Regiment will be based.

A further study at Munster Barracks, beginning later this year, will focus on the needs of units moving to Catterick in 2028

Major General Richard Clements MBE, Director of Basing and Infrastructure said: “The Catterick laydown detailed in the Future Soldier announcement cements the Army’s commitment to

Catterick as a major garrison. We are working hard to ensure that we create a living and working environment fit to meet the needs of the Service personnel and their families who will be based at Catterick now and in the future.