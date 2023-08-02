All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Disaster for van driver who parked on beach - only for it to float out to sea when tide came in

A driver who parked his van on a beach was left left red-faced after his stricken vehicle floated out to sea when the tide came in.
By Douglas Whitbread
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

The motorist is believed to have driven his black commercial van down onto the sands near Bridlington Beach on Monday (July 31).

RNLI teams had to scramble a quick response craft at 6am the following day (Aug 1) after the van was seen drifting around 50ft (15m) from the shoreline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Body-worn footage showed the driver's compartment and loading bay flooded with water - with parking tickets comically positioned on the passenger side window.

Most Popular
Bridlington RNLI launched just after dawn on August 1 after a van was seen submerged between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps.Bridlington RNLI launched just after dawn on August 1 after a van was seen submerged between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps.
Bridlington RNLI launched just after dawn on August 1 after a van was seen submerged between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps.

A Coastguard spokesperson said the owner was located nearby "safe and well" and after rescue teams made sure no one else was inside, it had been recovered.

They said: "Upon arrival at scene, the van was located and immediately checked out by the Bridlington ILB for occupants. Thankfully the owner of the vehicle was located nearby safe and well. A plan will be made by owner for a recovery later today.

"A reminder to public that the beaches are not the place to take vehicles. Remember if you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteer Helm Ash Traves from the RNLI, who assisted with the operation, added: "We managed to get the ILB launched this morning and made good speed on a calm sea reaching the van in 10 minutes. We made a thorough and safe search of the van and ensured that no persons were trapped inside."

Related topics:RNLIILB