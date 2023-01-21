West Yorkshire Police have issued advice about how to report a crime without having to speak or make a sound for those who may be too scared to call 999.

There may be situations where a victim or witness may be too afraid to call the police and in this case, there is a way to alert the police whilst staying silent.

West Yorkshire Police have advised locals that they can press 55 when dialling 999 from a mobile phone, this will then let the police know that the call is a genuine emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the case that you are in danger, need to call the police, but can’t speak or make a sound, here are the steps you take.

Police cars. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 - Dial 999

2 - Listen to the questions from the 999 operator

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 - Respond by coughing or tapping the handset if you can