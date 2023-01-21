There may be situations where a victim or witness may be too afraid to call the police and in this case, there is a way to alert the police whilst staying silent.
West Yorkshire Police have advised locals that they can press 55 when dialling 999 from a mobile phone, this will then let the police know that the call is a genuine emergency.
In the case that you are in danger, need to call the police, but can’t speak or make a sound, here are the steps you take.
1 - Dial 999
2 - Listen to the questions from the 999 operator
3 - Respond by coughing or tapping the handset if you can
4 - If prompted, press 55; this lets the 999 call operator know it’s a genuine emergency and you’ll be put through to the police.