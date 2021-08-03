Jodie Whittaker posing at the BAFTAs. (Pic credit: Matt Crossick / PA)

Jodie Whittaker made history when it was announced in July 2017 that she would replace Peter Capaldi as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Since the show piloted 58 years ago, there has never been a female Doctor, although the idea was raised in 1981 by Tom Baker, who suggested his successor might be female.

Jodie has now announced that the next series of the TV show in 2022 will be her last as the Doctor and fans are now speculating who could be the Fourteenth Doctor.

Let us now take a look at some of Doctor Who’s iconic characters who are from Yorkshire.

Companions

The Doctor has had many Yorkshire companions since the sci-fi series first aired decades ago.

Companion: Jamie McCrimmon

Second Doctor: Patrick Troughton

Jamie, an 18th century piper of the Clan McLaren, was the second Doctor’s companion and was portrayed by Frazer Hines who is from Horsforth. He played the long-running role from 1966 to 1969.

Companion: Liz Shaw

Third Doctor: Jon Pertwee

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ was a civilian member of UNIT, an international organisation that defended Earth from alien threats. She appeared in 25 episodes in 1970 and was portrayed by Caroline John, from York.

Companion: Romana I

Fourth Doctor: Tom Baker

The White Guardian assigns Romana to help the Doctor during the quest for the Key to Time over the course of season 16 from 1976 to 1979. She was portrayed by Mary Tamm, from Bradford.

Companion: Yasmin Khan

Thirteenth Doctor: Jodie Whittaker

Yasmin, often referred to as Yaz, was introduced as the companion of the Thirteenth Doctor by Chris Chibnall in the show’s eleventh series. She is portrayed by Mandip Gill, from Leeds. Mandip has also starred as the long-running Hollyoaks character Phoebe McQueen between 2012 and 2015.

Guest Stars

Character: Jones

Episode: The Daemons (Doctor Who serial)

Jones was portrayed by well-known presenter of The Sooty Show, Matthew Corbett, in 1971 during Jon Pertwee’s era. The actor is from Guiseley, City of Leeds.

Character: Harriet Jones

Episode: Aliens of London, World War Three and The Christmas Invasion (Doctor Who Christmas Special 2005)

Harriet Jones was the fictional UK prime minister who was first introduced in the two-part episodes ‘Aliens of London’ and ‘World War Three’, who aids the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) against an alien invasion in London. She returned to the series for the Christmas special, the first episode to introduce the show’s Tenth Doctor, David Tennant. Harriet Jones was portrayed by Penelope Wilton who is from Scarborough.

Character: The Wire

Episode: The Idiot’s Lantern

Maureen Lipman played the villain, The Wire, in the second series featuring the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant in 2006. Maureen is from Hull.

Character: Lady Thaw

Episode: The Lazarus Experiment

Lady Thaw was the personal and professional partner of Professor Richard Lazarus in the 2007 episode. She was portrayed by Thelma Barlow, from Middlesbrough.

Character: The Master

Episode: The Sound of Drums and Last of the Time Lords