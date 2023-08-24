While staycations have become increasingly popular following the pandemic and with the cost of living crisis, for dog owners they have always been an obvious choice.

Our reporter and dog owner Sophie Mei Lan Malin has found some of the most dog friendly places to stay in Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire coast is an obvious place to take your four legged friends and there are a range of dog-friendly cottages and properties on AirBnB. You could also try the Bike and Boot Hotel on Scarborough’s seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re wanting a luxury stay, Ox Pasture Hall Country House Hotel on Lady Edith's Drive in Scarborough comes recommended.

Toy poodle Jet at North Yorkshire Water Park

Or The Spa Hotel on Saltburn Bank in Saltburn-by-the-Sea is also on the Yorkshire coast in another dog friendly town. The hotel even has its own doggy menu.

Also in the North Yorkshire Moors are luxury lodges at Angrove Country Park which are extremely dog friendly with food also on the G and Tea bar menu for the dogs, treats and water bowls everywhere as well as doggy treats, blanket and mat on arrival for those renting a lodge.

There are also plenty of places to walk the dog as well as being ideally located near the North Yorkshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re wanting less luxury but something adventurous with the dogs you can camp or bring a campervan to North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough where you can go paddle boarding, canoeing and try out an inflatable ninja course on the water.

Angrove Country Park in North Yorkshire Moors has dog friendly lodges

In Whitby Captain Cook Inn is a good option which is a short walk from the beach.

If you’re looking for something in the countryside, Chevin Lodge Spa Hotel in Otley has an alpine feel while being close to the market town and not too far from Ilkley Moor which is perfect for dog walks.

In Helmsley, North Yorkshire, you can enjoy diving into a bit of luxury with your canine friend at Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, High St.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For city breaks, there’s Oulton Hall Hotel in Rothwell on the outskirts of Leeds which is dog friendly and it has a nice spa and golf course too.

Dogs are welcome everywhere at Angrove Country Park

Over in Harrogate the Cedar Court Hotel is another dog friendly option where they get a water bowl to dine with you too.

An upmarket place to go is Swinton Estate, the majority of the bedrooms at Swinton Park hotel are dog friendly, along with some of their public rooms and cottages. Dogs are also welcome in Tree Lodges and Yurts at Swinton Bivouac.

In terms of eating out, dogs are most welcome in the Terrace Bar, and during breakfast, dogs are allowed in the Samuel’s bar area. Swinton Bivouac café, is also a dog-friendly watering hole.

Swinton Estate’s site said: “All our four-legged guests have a beautifully comfortable bed, a delicious chew, bowls for food and water and some eco-friendly bags for use throughout their stay.”