Dog owner plunges into River Wharfe while searching for dog
A dog owner who plunged thirty foot into the River Wharfe while searching for her pet has been saved by fire and rescue crews in Yorkshire.
The woman was injured in the fall on Sunday September 18 on Deepdale Lane in Boston Spa.
Crews from Wetherby, Leeds and Tadcaster attended the scene at approximately 11.30am following reports of a woman in the river.
The woman’s dog was saved during the incident.
Technical Rescue Officer Mick Loney from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said falling down a cliff into the river had left the woman with several injuries. “Crews, supported by colleagues from the ambulance service and police rescued the female from the water and she was treated on the bank before being transported to hospital.
"It was then identified that the female had got into difficulty in the first place because she was searching for her dog.”
Rescue crews located the dog on the cliff, who was successfully reunited with the owner’s father.