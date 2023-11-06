All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Dog portraits: Yorkshire photographer's images showcasing bond between dogs and their owners goes on display at Kennel Club

Photographer Daisy May is determined to capture the bond between dogs and their masters. Now her fabulous images are on show at the Kennel Club.
Steve Teale
By Steve Teale
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:52 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT

They feature at the Kennel Club Art Gallery, showcasing one of the UK’s vulnerable native breeds, the Clumber Spaniel.

The collection, which features 12 specially curated images in contrasting settings, celebrates the rich history of the Clumber Spaniel – from carrying out their traditional working activities in modern day field trials, to their role as a family member in the home, and is now open to the public until May 24 at The Kennel Club in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A unique highlight of the exhibition is an image commissioned for the Working Clumber Spaniel Society (WCSS) which photographs five Clumber Spaniels standing underneath the historic John Ems painting at The Kennel Club, which was then given to Princess Anne as president of the WCSS.

Most Popular
Daisy May's images are going on display at The Kennel ClubDaisy May's images are going on display at The Kennel Club
Daisy May's images are going on display at The Kennel Club

The Clumber Spaniel was once popular among His Majesty King George V, who kept many on the Sandringham Estate. Today, the Clumber Spaniel has fallen from favour in the UK and is one of breeds on The Kennel Club Vulnerable Breeds list, with just 232 puppies registered in 2022.

Daisy discovered photography for the first time in 2017, combining her new interest with her lifelong passion for dogs. Daisy has since spent years photographing for bespoke commissions and capturing the unique character of our loyal canine companions. Having lived with up to six Clumber Spaniels at a time, Daisy wanted to create a collection that brought awareness to the breed as both a skilled dog in the field, and a pet in the home.

Ms May said: “The inspiration for a lot of my dog photography is portraying dogs in relatable settings, whether at home or out and about. I also work to include two main aspects, to capture their characteristics and importantly the bond between dog and owner.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exhibition is open to the public at The Kennel Club Art Gallery at 10 Clarges Street, Mayfair, W1J 8AB, from Monday to Friday between 9.30am to 4.30pm.

To book your visit, please email [email protected] or call 020 7518 1064.  

Related topics:PhotographerYorkshire