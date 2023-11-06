Photographer Daisy May is determined to capture the bond between dogs and their masters. Now her fabulous images are on show at the Kennel Club.

They feature at the Kennel Club Art Gallery, showcasing one of the UK’s vulnerable native breeds, the Clumber Spaniel.

The collection, which features 12 specially curated images in contrasting settings, celebrates the rich history of the Clumber Spaniel – from carrying out their traditional working activities in modern day field trials, to their role as a family member in the home, and is now open to the public until May 24 at The Kennel Club in London.

A unique highlight of the exhibition is an image commissioned for the Working Clumber Spaniel Society (WCSS) which photographs five Clumber Spaniels standing underneath the historic John Ems painting at The Kennel Club, which was then given to Princess Anne as president of the WCSS.

Daisy May's images are going on display at The Kennel Club

The Clumber Spaniel was once popular among His Majesty King George V, who kept many on the Sandringham Estate. Today, the Clumber Spaniel has fallen from favour in the UK and is one of breeds on The Kennel Club Vulnerable Breeds list, with just 232 puppies registered in 2022.

Daisy discovered photography for the first time in 2017, combining her new interest with her lifelong passion for dogs. Daisy has since spent years photographing for bespoke commissions and capturing the unique character of our loyal canine companions. Having lived with up to six Clumber Spaniels at a time, Daisy wanted to create a collection that brought awareness to the breed as both a skilled dog in the field, and a pet in the home.

Ms May said: “The inspiration for a lot of my dog photography is portraying dogs in relatable settings, whether at home or out and about. I also work to include two main aspects, to capture their characteristics and importantly the bond between dog and owner.”

The exhibition is open to the public at The Kennel Club Art Gallery at 10 Clarges Street, Mayfair, W1J 8AB, from Monday to Friday between 9.30am to 4.30pm.