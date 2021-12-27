Dog saved after dramatic rescue mission when it fell 10 metres into Yorkshire Dales river on Boxing Day walk

Irish Wheaten terrier Meatball was being walked along the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail in the Yorkshire Dales when he slipped and fell into the River Twiss just upstream of Pecca Bridge.

Although he appeared to be unhurt, Meatball could not find his way back up the bank to the path and became stranded on a slippery and sloping ledge in a distressed state.

A CRO volunteer reaches Meatball

Meatball's owner contacted North Yorkshire Police, who forwarded the call to mountain rescue volunteers who attended the scene.

Two members of the Cave Rescue Organisation's swift water team entered the river supported by other volunteers on the bank, and they were able to retrieve Meatball, who was not injured.

The CRO has advised that dogs should be kept on leads when using the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, as in July 2019 another pet, Neo, died when he fell into the river and became trapped underwater. His body was not recovered until three days later when water levels subsided.