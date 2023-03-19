Dog saved by mammoth 18-hour rescue mission after getting stuck down 20m pipe in Yorkshire woods

A group of people from Yorkshire rescued a dog which had got stuck down a 20m pipe in woodland after a mammoth 18-hour effort.

Locals and businesses from Pudsey in Leeds grouped together to rescue the stricken animal after it became stuck down the pipe in Black Carr Woods on Saturday (Mar 18). The team from Dr Drainage saw a post on Facebook and rushed down to the scene to help with some of their specialist equipment.

Soon, many others joined them and after Yorkshire Water also got involved, the dog was released after a terrifying 18 hours stuck in the pipe. The group used lights, cameras and various specialist equipment to help free the animal on Sunday morning (Mar 19).

Fez Mazhar of Dr Drainage said: “Yesterday, we were made aware of an ongoing situation in Black Carr Woods, Pudsey whereby a little dog has entered an open ended culvert and found herself stuck over 20 metres down the pipe. As we always try, we had to embark on another mission to help the rescue the dog and put the poor owners to ease after a worrying 24 hours.

The dog was eventually rescued after an 18-hour mission to save him

“Operations director, Josh Longford along with new starter Brad Bottomley made it their mission to ensure that no matter what, they were rescuing the dog and making sure the owners were going home with her, and after an 18 hour shift you can see the best outcome was achieved.

"At times we felt like we would be defeated but we were not going to let that stop us completing the rescue mission but due to the help and support of the above team we were not going home defeated. Finally, we want to say a massive well done to the newest member of our team, Brad. We are already so proud of the progress you’re making. Keep it up. As always, never forget, we are here to help. We are a local company that will always go the extra mile for our local communities.”

He said they also wanted to thank a number of people who helped in the rescue effort.

He added: “ As a company would would like to thank a few people for helping us with their efforts in this rescue mission. James Hemingway of WGC Environmental for helping out in every way needed and ensuring we completed our rescue mission. WhiteLocks Plant Hire for supplying us with the fast service for us to be able to start works.“Yorkshire Water for their assistance with their specialist camera to determine how far up the culvert the little dog had travelled. Karl of K.Houchen Buildings Contractors for providing his assistance throughout the night and helping us every step of the way. Plus the many others that helped with supplying, lights, time, effort and much more.”

Josh Longford, who works for Dr Drainage, holding the dog